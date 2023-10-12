Winning billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in SoCal — again

Los Angeles has yet another billion dollar Powerball winner after Wednesday night's drawing — marking the third such win in the past year.

The ticket with the winning numbers — 22, 24, 40, 52, and 64 and the Powerball is 10 — was sold at Midway Market & Liquor, located on 6032 Frazier Mountain Park Road in Frazier Park.

The jackpot is the second-largest in lottery history, just behind the $2.04 billion won by Los Angeles man Edwin Castro back in Nov. 2022.

Related: Winning Powerball ticket worth $1.08B sold in Los Angeles convenience store

Prior to the win, 33 consecutive drawings were completed without a big winner.

This drawing also marks the first time in Powerball history that three back-to-back jackpots have reached the billion-dollar mark, according to Powerball officials.

#BREAKING California was the only state to sell a #jackpot winning #Powerball ticket!! Almost two billion dollars! More coming in now….https://t.co/sj0YeXzkBo — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) October 12, 2023

Now, the lucky player will be left with two options, a lump sum of nearly $756 million dollars, or an annuity that will pay out for almost 30 years to come.

Related: Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena

Two tickets matching five numbers, just missing the Powerball number, were also sold in the Southland. Those tickets, worth approximately $760k were sold at:

MLS Mini Mart, located on 3570 Homestead Road in Santa Clara,

Atlantic Wine & Spirit, located on 504 S. Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park.

Just months ago in July, another billionaire was born in Los Angeles, when a ticket worth $1.08 billion sold at a convenience store in the downtown area. No winner has yet been announced for that prize.

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.