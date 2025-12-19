Power outages in Massachusetts affecting tens of thousands amid stormy weather

Stormy weather caused power outages for tens of thousands of customers in Massachusetts, as well as over 200 cancellations and delays at Boston's Logan Airport today.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's outage map, about 65,000 customers were without power as of 1:30 p.m., down from 81,000 outages around noon. Some of the hardest hit communities were Foxboro, Wrentham, Pepperell, West Brookfield, Franklin and Holliston.

Wrentham police said drivers should expect delays as many streets are blocked by fallen trees. Police shared video of a downed wire sparking across one road.

High winds brought down trees and wires on roads across the state, according to damage reports from Skywarn weather spotters. One report said the wind blew scaffolding off a building on Heath Street in Boston.

Massachusetts Weather Radar

There was a high wind warning for much of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts until 3 p.m. The Blue Hill Observatory in Milton reported a wind gust of 79 mph on Friday just after noon.

Other communities reporting high wind gusts included Attleboro (65 mph), Wareham (62 mph), North Dighton (61 mph) and Wrentham (60 mph).

Heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms that could cause localized street flooding were expected to continue through mid-afternoon. The rain should move offshore by 5 p.m.

Logan Airport delays and cancellations

According to FlightAware, there were 110 total cancellations at Logan Airport, and 211 total delays. JetBlue was hit hardest, with 23 cancellations and 55 delays.

"Due to wind, Boston Logan may see delays and cancellations," the airport's website said. "Please check with your airline before coming to the airport."