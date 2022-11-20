Start of Patriots-Jets game delayed by power issue at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro

FOXBORO - A power issue delayed the start of the New England Patriots game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Sunday afternoon.

CBS Sports coverage of the game was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. but kickoff was moved back to 1:07 p.m. and then 1:10 p.m. because of some "technical issues," according to CBS.

Kickoff went off at 1:10 p.m. but play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan said they were still "having technical issues with power on the site" and that they were "slowly regaining our footing."

Foxboro Police told WBZ-TV some trees came down on power lines in town and that they were dealing with scattered power outages.

No injuries have been reported.