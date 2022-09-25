Post Malone postpones concert at TD Garden after experiencing "stabbing pain" on right side of his body
BOSTON - Rapper Post Malone postponed his concert at TD Garden on Saturday night after he said he had to be hospitalized for "stabbing pain" whenever he moved or breathed.
In a Twitter post, he stated that he woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of his body.
"I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight."
Last week, Post Malone cracked three ribs after falling during a performance in St. Louis.
The TD Garden stated in a tweet that fans "should retain their tickets to be used for a new date once it is announced."
