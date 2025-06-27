9 people injured after third-floor porch collapses in Dorchester

Nine people were injured after a third-floor porch collapsed on Harwood Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday night. Three people are in critical condition, according to the Boston Fire Department.

It happened at about 10 p.m. during a large gathering at the multi-family home.

Boston EMS said all of the patients transported to the hospital were adults. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious.

All the victims were on the ground level when firefighters arrived.

"After the initial collapse, there was a secondary collapse of the material that was on the deck," said Boston Fire Chief of Operations Rodney Marshall. "There was a refrigerator and other various materials up on the third floor that collapsed on the secondary collapse. We think that also affected the victims on the ground."

Marshall said Boston police are investigating and Inspectional Services is responding to the home.