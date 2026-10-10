Man dies after being shot by police in Stoughton, Massachusetts, near busy pub

A man died after being shot by police on Monk Street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, near a busy pub early Saturday morning.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Residents of the street told WBZ-TV they could hear the gunfire.

"I heard a flurry of gunshots. I don't know how many, 10, 20 maybe. It was very quick," one neighbor said.

Another neighbor named Leo lives in the apartment building across the street from where the shooting occurred. He said one of the bullets struck his kitchen window.

"The cops were yelling with the guy, something like, 'drop the gun, drop the gun.' And then he never did, and then the cop was shooting at him," Leo said. "I'm glad nothing happened with us. You can see the window. Very scary. Somebody could've gotten hurt, my wife, my kids."

A man died after being shot by police in Stoughton, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. CBS Boston

Patrons at the nearby Public House pub could also hear the gunshots. Jessica Maddalena told WBZ-TV she was out with friends for the pub's karaoke night when the shooting happened. She said one of her friends owns the red car the man was shot in front of.

"It's horrible, like I've lived here my whole life. I grew up here. I always remember this town being very nice and peaceful," she said.

Stoughton detectives spoke with residents and staff at the Public House throughout Saturday.

Public House remained closed on Saturday due to the incident, but owners said in a statement they plan to reopen Sunday.

"At this point everybody knows there was a crazy incident last night on Monk Street. It was a Monk street issue, not a Public House issue," the statement reads. "That being said it is still an open investigation and respecting a loss of life, and the effects that may have had on people, especially the staff, that's the move we're gonna make."

No other injuries were reported. Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.

The shooting remains under investigation. Stoughton police said anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact them.