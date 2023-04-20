Police officers released from hospital after pit bull attack in Mattapan

MATTAPAN - Two Boston Police officers were released from the hospital after they were attacked by two pit bulls on Wednesday. The officers said they were forced to shoot the dogs, killing one of them.

Part of Michigan Ave in Mattapan is still blocked off with crime tape. Boston Police say they were making an arrest here yesterday when two dogs attacked and bit an officer. Another officer shot both dogs, killing one and injuring the other. @wbz pic.twitter.com/GDegJ6l9S2 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) April 20, 2023

Police said they were at the home on Michigan Avenue to make an arrest when the dogs attacked them, biting one of the officers. The second officer shot both of the dogs. One of the dogs was killed, the other is injured but alive. People who live at the home said their dogs were just trying to protect them.

The officers were taken to the hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.