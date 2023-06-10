Police officer shot in Boston
BOSTON - A Boston Police officer was shot in Roxbury Friday night. The officer was brought to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.
The shooting happened in the area of Cedric Street at about 9:15 p.m.
Other officers were injured during the incident, but were not shot.
More information is expected to be released at a news conference outside the hospital.
