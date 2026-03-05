Police investigate string of South Boston break-ins. Man captured on security camera.

Boston police are investigating a string of break-ins in South Boston, but they are not sure if they are connected.

Jon Miarecki, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 20 years, just installed cameras last week after his neighbors reported a man had broken into their homes. It happened in the area of Telegraph Street.

On Sunday night, Miarecki saw action on his own camera. It showed a man walking up the stairs to his triple-decker, only to quickly turn away, hide his face, and leave when he spotted the security camera.

"It's crazy that he just saw people were home," Miarecki. "There were lights on in my house and lights on downstairs and he was still trying to come in the house."

Boston police are looking to identify this person in South Boston. CBS Boston

From what Miarecki learned from neighbors, it doesn't seem as though the man ever stole anything. It's unclear what his intentions were, Miarecki said.

"It's crazy. Just kind of creepy and scary that people just start, I don't know, breaking into houses. It's just crazy," Miarecki said.

Boston police put out a surveillance image of the man, asking for the public's help identifying him.

Miarecki said he hasn't seen anything like this in the neighborhood before. "Not like this, I mean you are in the city," Miarecki said. "People are going to steal stuff, break into your car, but nothing like this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

Miarecki says he isn't necessarily scared, but "if they find [the guy], that would be great."