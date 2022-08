Police investigate stabbing death of woman at Lowell home

Police investigate stabbing death of woman at Lowell home

LOWELL – Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 64-year-old woman in Lowell.

Police found Linda Gilbert at her home on Loring Street Sunday night suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation.