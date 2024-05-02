Police investigate crash in Taunton, neighbors say 2 cyclists struck by car

TAUNTON - Taunton police are investigating a serious car crash on North Walker Street. Neighbors tell WBZ a driver hit two cyclists Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors are very disheartened and frustrated that the crash happened. "They drive so crazy on this road. It doesn't surprise me," said neighbor Bucky Collins.

The force of the crash was so strong the sign warning drivers to respect cyclists was knocked down. Witnesses say two people on their bikes were riding along North Walker Street when a car coming in the opposite direction hit them. The cyclists were taken to the hospital, according to witnesses.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said the crash is believed to be related to a possible medical condition of the driver car. "The tragic incident which occurred today is devastating to all of the families involved," Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said. "We ask that you keep the victims' families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Lilly Brum's 12-year-old son saw the crash and ran inside to tell his mom. He had just gotten home from school. "He said, 'ma somebody got hit by a car on a bicycle,' and I said are you serious?" Brum said. "That's probably what I heard because I heard a bang, and I did hear some yelling."

While detectives tried to piece together what led up to the crash, they say the Bristol County District Attorney's office is handling the investigation.

Neighbors say speeding is an issue

"Accidents are accidents, but these people drive nuts," Collins said. "You saw it. They have no concerns. I have kids, it's a tough road to drive on."

But frustrated neighbors say speeding and crash scenes are becoming too common in the neighborhood. They're calling on city leaders to do something before more people are hurt or worse.

"My heart goes out to the family, and we are concerned," said neighbor Janell Akoi. "This is a major road. We have a lot of cars that are coming down here and if anything can be done, we would love to have that happen, it is a busy road."

No other information about the crash or the conditions of the cyclists have been released.