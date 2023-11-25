Watch CBS News
Police find body of man missing since September in Avon well

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

AVON - Police found the body of Keith McKechnie , who has been missing since September, in a well in Avon Saturday afternoon.

McKechnie, 45, was known to walk in the East High Street neighborhood where his body was found according to Avon Police and Fire.

Emergency crews who pulled his body out of the well say there was "no obvious signs of trauma." 

"Our thoughts are very much with the McKechnie family tonight," District Attorney Morrissey said Saturday evening. "This is a very sad result."  

Police also say that the well "previously visually searched," and that it was the focal point of the search efforts on Saturday.

An autopsy will be done Sunday or Monday.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 11:13 PM EST

