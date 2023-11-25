Police find body of man missing since September in Avon well

Police find body of Avon man, missing since September, in well

AVON - Police found the body of Keith McKechnie , who has been missing since September, in a well in Avon Saturday afternoon.

McKechnie, 45, was known to walk in the East High Street neighborhood where his body was found according to Avon Police and Fire.

Emergency crews who pulled his body out of the well say there was "no obvious signs of trauma."

"Our thoughts are very much with the McKechnie family tonight," District Attorney Morrissey said Saturday evening. "This is a very sad result."

Police also say that the well "previously visually searched," and that it was the focal point of the search efforts on Saturday.

An autopsy will be done Sunday or Monday.