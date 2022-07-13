Police departments warn of scam offering $10 off 'official' PD T-shirts

BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are warning of a new scam coming through text.

A text message, claiming to be from the State Police or local police department, offers $10 off the sale of a T-shirt and contains a link. This message is popping up in phones all over the state.

State Police said the links are fake. "Please remember that the MSP would not text citizens," Massachusetts State Police said on its Facebook page.

SCAM ALERT!!!

The Framingham Police Department has been made aware of the text message scam pictured here. This a nationwide scam. If you receive a text message like this you are advised not to click on any links or provide information. This is not a message from the department! pic.twitter.com/usi1E17ceg — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) July 13, 2022

The texts aren't just from the state police. Police departments all over the state are reporting that texts have been sent out in their name offering the "official" T-shirts of their departments. The Framingham Police Department confirmed that fraudulent texts were sent out in the department's name. Halifax, New Bedford and Warren police departments are just a few that have posted messages on their Facebook pages saying the texts are a scam and the T-shirts are not benefitting the police departments.