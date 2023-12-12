2 accused in leading police on chase from Braintree to Boston's Seaport

Suspects in police chase that went from Braintree to Brockton arraigned

Suspects in police chase that went from Braintree to Brockton arraigned

Suspects in police chase that went from Braintree to Brockton arraigned

BOSTON - The two suspects accused of leading police on a chase into the Seaport appeared in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the chase was tied to a crime outside of Boston, which is still under investigation. Police had issued an alert for a car that was spotted in Braintree. When officers tried to pull it over, the driver took off.

Police said 30-year-old Christopher Meade, of Malden, and 23-year-old Kailyn Almeida, of Bridgewater, were inside and Almeida was driving the car. The car was not registered in her name.

"At one point, police actually set up a barricade in which the defendant then drove her SUV into a parked cruiser. Luckily no troopers were inside that vehicle. After smashing into that cruiser, then drove away, drove on the sidewalk, drove on grass, narrowly avoided multiple accidents," the prosecutor said. "She was eventually stopped at gunpoint by officers."

Prosecutors allege that when the car stopped, Meade grabbed a bag from the car and tried to run away. Police said they found a gun in the bag.

Almeida is being held on $2,500 bail with home confinement. Meade, who has outstanding warrants in other courts, is facing multiple weapons charges and will be held until the court can hold a dangerousness hearing.