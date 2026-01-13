$4,000 Pokémon card bought with stolen credit card, Massachusetts store owner says

A Pokémon card store in Franklin, Massachusetts is out thousands of dollars after the owner said two men bought an expensive card with a stolen credit card. When the store owner posted about the incident on social media, he says other stores started messaging him about similar incidents at their stores.

"If there's 10 stores that I know about, there's probably another 10 stores that didn't report it or don't know about it yet," said Rod Crochiere, owner of Pokémon Trainer's Universe.

Their surveillance footage shows the two men scouring the store for the cards they want. Crochiere said the men were educated in the hobby and knew what they did and didn't want. He says they originally bought several cards for $3,000 before coming back to buy a $4,000 card.

$4,000 Pokémon card for sale at Pokémon Trainer's Universe in Franklin, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Crochiere said the men told him their brother wanted the card, but wasn't with them, and they were going to use his card for the purchase. Two days later, the store was informed that the card was stolen.

"We are out not just the $4,000 purchase, but I suspect the $3,000 purchase is also going to end up fraudulent, so that's $7,000 from one store," Crochiere said.

Similar incidents at other stores

He posted about the purchase on social media, and quickly he started getting responses from other stores in New England saying they had similar incidents. At one point, a store in Ohio called.

"They said the gentleman came into the store to buy some expensive cards, and they realize they were our guys from the video, and the charge came out fraudulent," said Crochiere.

The Ohio store would not speak to WBZ on camera, but they said the purchase did come back as a stolen card. After that store called, Crochiere contacted Franklin police to file a report. WBZ reached out to police for more details on the case but have yet receive the information.

"If they are out in Ohio, there is no telling if they are buying at sports card stores in Ohio or other parts of the country," said Crochiere.