PMC presents record-breaking $80 million donation to Dana-Farber for cancer research

The Pan-Mass Challenge surpassed its fundraising goal during the annual Massachusetts bicycle fundraiser, bringing in a record-breaking $80 million for cancer research.

During an event on Sunday, PMC officials presented the $80 million gift to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"Eighty million dollars isn't just a number. It represents the next clinical trial, the next breakthrough, the next life saved, and the next patient who gets to ring the bell at the end of treatment," Billy Starr, PMC founder and chairman, said. "Now, more than ever, our riders, volunteers, donors, and corporate partners understood exactly what was at stake. They didn't just meet the moment, they rode right past it. I've never been prouder of this community, and I've never been more confident that the cures we ride for are within reach."

The goal heading into this year's ride was to raise $79 million. Instead, riders surpassed that goal by $1 million.

For a 20th consecutive year, 100% of money raised by riders goes directly to Dana-Farber.

Thousands of riders and volunteers make the event possible each summer.

"We are immensely grateful for the PMC's longstanding support of Dana-Farber," said Benjamin Ebert, president and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and PMC rider. "This unprecedented gift is an important milestone and will be used to shape the future of cancer care and research at Dana-Farber. I am honored to be one of thousands of committed PMC riders and volunteers who have played a role in making a big impact."

In addition to the signature summer event, PMC also raised money throughout the year with events like the PMC Winter Cycle, which is an indoor spin event at Fenway Park.

PMC Unpaved is a gravel bike ride, while the PMC Kids Ride also raises money for cancer research.

WBZ-TV is a proud media partner of the PMC.