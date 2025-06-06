Cafeteria worker accused of ordering lobster on Plymouth school account for his restaurant

Plymouth school cafeteria employee accused of buying pricey food on school account for own business

The director of the Plymouth Public Schools cafeterias in Massachusetts is under arrest after he allegedly ordered expensive food, including lobster, and restaurant equipment through the school for his own restaurant on Cape Cod.

According to prosecutors, an anonymous letter from a school employee was sent to the superintendent's office, saying 62-year-old Patrick VanCott was stealing school food and kitchen equipment for his business, the Snack Shack at Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable. VanCott was in charge of the cafeteria system for the entire district.

Allegedly ordered lobster on school account

Investigators said they spoke to cafeteria employees, who said they noticed irregular ordering of kitchen equipment and food that would not normally go to the school district. The food included lobster meat, premium Angus hamburgers and hot dogs, none of which are served to students.

One cafeteria worker allegedly told police she had worked for the school for 16 years and had seen VanCott taking deli meats, premium food products and condiments ordered with the Plymouth School Department account from the building.

Items allegedly found at his Cape Cod business

Security video also allegedly caught VanCott taking a refrigerator unit from the school to Cape Cod. Prosecutors said items purchased by VanCott missing from the district include a freezer, oven, microwave and pans. Items linked to the school district were allegedly found at his business.

VanCott was arraigned on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges including larceny from a building and larceny over $1,200.

"These charges are significant and he has just effectively destroyed the trust of the town and the taxpayers in the town of Plymouth who rely on the money that is earmarked for children in need of school breakfast and lunch to go towards that," said Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth O'Connell. "He has taken that and he has used it for his own personal gain."

VanCott's attorney didn't argue the facts of the case in court but questioned the prosecutors' value of the items and a request for high cash bail.

The judge ordered VanCott to be held on $50,000 cash bail, give up his passport and not go near Plymouth schools.