Plymouth man killed, 2 children seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3

PLYMOUTH - A man died, and two children were seriously injured in a rollover crash on Route 3 on Friday.

State police say a Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound when it went off the left side of the roadway rolled over and landed in the Eel River.

Troopers and EMS had to extricate the man, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from the vehicle.

The driver, a 50-year-old Plymouth man, was taken by MedFlight to a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead. The children suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized Friday night.

The crash happened at about 5:10 p.m. Investigators say the cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Two lanes on Route 3 were closed for about three hours.