With Thanksgiving just two days away, a judge has issued a ruling in the dispute between the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and a group of Native Americans over the National Day of Mourning protest.

The group, United American Indians of New England, sued Plymouth because the town was requiring proof of insurance before it set up a stage for the annual protest event on Thanksgiving.

A superior court judge heard from both sides on Monday. On Tuesday afternoon, the judge ruled that the group does not have to provide a certificate of insurance. However, the judge also said the town does not have to build a stage for Thursday's demonstration.

In 1997, a confrontation between demonstrators and police in Plymouth led to 25 arrests and subsequent civil rights claims. Those claims led to a 1998 settlement agreement.

Last year, Plymouth officials said the town would no longer provide a 10-by-10-ft stage on state property unless the organization provided proof of insurance or hired an outside vendor.

During the hearing on Monday, an attorney representing UAINE told the judge, "The harm here is irreparable."

"If there can't be staging, if people have to use a megaphone or talk out of the back of a truck and you lose the messaging," Daniel Guenther said. "In the very literal sense, could not get your speech to the 1,000 people who come for this because you did not have a safe proper stage."

Plymouth Town Manager Derek Brindisi wanted the certificate of insurance to protect the town from liability and risk of state property.

"They could hire their own vendor to set up the stage," Brindisi said Monday. "They could've taken the offer of a local businessman who offered to set up a stage."

WBZ-TV has reached out to both the town of Plymouth and UAINE for comment on the ruling.