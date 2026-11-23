With Thanksgiving just three days away, a legal dispute taking place inside a Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom unfolds between the town of Plymouth and The United American Indians of New England organization, also known as UAINE.

A judge is now considering an argument between the town and the organizers of the National Day of Mourning, an annual Thanksgiving Day protest.

In 1997, a confrontation between demonstrators and Plymouth police led to 25 arrests and subsequent civil rights claims. Those claims led to a 1998 settlement agreement.

But last year, Plymouth officials said the town would no longer provide a 10-by-10-foot stage on state property unless the organization provided proof of insurance or hired an outside vendor.

"The big difference with it being UAINE Stage versus the town's stage is the liability issue," Stacey Verde, an attorney for Plymouth, said in court.

UAINE organizers argue demanding a certificate of insurance violates the 1998 agreement and First Amendment protections and asked a judge on Monday to enforce the prior arrangement, making the town provide the staging, which they have been doing since 2014.

"The harm here is irreparable," Daniel Guenther, an attorney representing UAINE, said in court. "If there can't be staging, if people have to use a megaphone or talk out of the back of a truck and you lose the messaging. In the very literal sense, could not get your speech to the 1,000 people who come for this because you did not have a safe proper stage."

Plymouth Town Manager Derick Brindisi says a certificate of insurance is needed to protect the town from liability and risk of state property. He also reiterates that he supports UAINE and wants the National Day of Mourning to proceed as scheduled on Thanksgiving.

"UAINE could've provided a certificate of insurance to mitigate risk. They could hire their own vendor to set up the stage. They could've taken the offer of a local businessman who offered to set up a stage. There are many ways they could have solved this problem rather than to invoking the town of liability," Brindisi said.

The judge is taking the matter under advisement and will make a decision soon.