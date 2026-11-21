With Thanksgiving only days away, frustration is building in Plymouth, Massachusetts, between the town and several Indigenous People organizations as a legal dispute flares up over a decades-old agreement.

The United American Indians of New England (UAINE) is taking Plymouth to court to block the town's decision not to set up a stage for the group's annual National Day of Mourning event without insurance.

"It's been extremely frustrating. This is an observance that's been running for 56 years," President of the North American Indians Center of Boston Jean-Luc Pierite told WBZ-TV.

UAINE has been hosting the Day of Mourning on Thanksgiving since the 1970s.

A clash involving the group and the Plymouth Police Department during the event in 1997 led to a 1998 agreement with the town that would allow the event to continue.

Last year, the town made some changes to the agreement, which included no longer being responsible for setting up the stage for the event without a certificate of insurance from UAINE, or the group would have to hire an outside vendor to do it.

"When we learned of this stage set up on state property, we realized that there was increased liability and increased risk. And that's why we just ask for some type of certificate of insurance to protect the town against any liability." Plymouth Town Manager Derick Brindisi said.

But event organizers told WBZ-TV that was not part of the original agreement.

"We want the town to return to the original terms of the agreement and provide the staging as it was done from 2014 until 2025 without incident," Pierite said.

"I would think that with the number of people here and what happens, they would need to take insurance out for it. It's a very big event," said Karen Shey, who lives across the street from where the National Day of Mourning is celebrated.

Organizers told WBZ-TV they want things to go back to the way things were.

"This is not about the resiliency of indigenous people. This is about Plymouth, Massachusetts, being held to the agreement with indigenous peoples that it made," Pierite said.

The town manager says the National Day of Mourning will proceed as scheduled on Thanksgiving Day. Both sides will go before a judge on Monday to try and resolve the dispute.