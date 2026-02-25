Some Plymouth roads unplowed days after blizzard, power restoration efforts continue

Crews are still working to restore power and clear roads in Plymouth, Massachusetts days after the Blizzard of 2026.

The cul-de-sac at Cooke Circle in Plymouth is caked in more than a foot of snow, and neighbors say a plow has yet to come through.

"It's not normal. We're normally plowed out within 24 hours," said Maryellen Weeks, who has been housebound since Monday.

Plymouth digs out after blizzard

She's grateful to be in the minority of residents who have had the power on. Her husband works for Eversource, and has had to walk down the unplowed road to meet his ride each day for work.

"He's exhausted," she said, but she's grateful for the work he's doing.

Eversource has more than 1,000 crews out on the South Shore and Cape Cod working to fix power lines. The company estimates that the final customers' lights will turn on by Friday at 11:59 p.m.

While they wait for the town to plow, Weeks' neighbor attempted to snow blow out a long path for his family to be able to drive out to get to a doctor's appointment.

School is now canceled in the town through the rest of the week.

Red Cross shelter

A few miles down the road, a Red Cross shelter at Plymouth North High School has been at capacity since the storm hit.

"A shelter is not always the favorite place to stay, but when your house is 30 degrees, it's safer to be here," said Jeff Hall, a Red Cross spokesperson.

Two roommates who haven't had power since the storm and visited the warming center told WBZ-TV they reached their wits' end due to the cold and inability to charge their phones.

Eversource's Doug Foley says customers can sign up for text alerts for more specific information about when their power will turn back on. If you get an alert that your power is on but notice it actually isn't, he asks that you call the company so they can address your problem directly.