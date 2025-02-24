Planetary alignment will be a rare sight in the night sky. Is the weather going to cooperate in Boston?

Asteroid update, a planetary alignment and a winter warm-up in the forecast for Boston

Asteroid update, a planetary alignment and a winter warm-up in the forecast for Boston

Asteroid update, a planetary alignment and a winter warm-up in the forecast for Boston

We have a "Great Planetary Alignment" coming up later this week, and if the weather cooperates, night sky watchers in Boston could get a glimpse of this rare sight.

You may have heard whispers about this over the last few months, but this week will be the best time to see all seven planets at one time.

Simply put, a great planetary alignment occurs when all the planets are gathered on one side of the sun.

An event like this week is fairly rare, it won't happen again this decade.

All of the planets are circling the sun on roughly the same flat, orbital plane known as the ecliptic, picture a vinyl record spinning with eight dots for planets.

So, in general, the planets will seem to be nearly aligned on an arc from our view on Earth.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How to see the planetary alignment in Boston

For our area, the best viewing of this phenomenon comes Friday and over the weekend.

What can you expect to see with and without the naked eye?

Here's the deal: Head out just after sunset on Friday evening.

You may first notice Venus, Mercury and Saturn all relatively aligned with the crescent moon in the west.

Saturn will be setting rather quickly after sunset and also very close to the setting sun, so depending on your view of the horizon, you may only catch a quick glimpse.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Mars will be the easiest planets to see with the naked eye. Uranus and Neptune will require the aid of binoculars of a telescope.

Weather in Boston for planetary alignment

Perhaps the most important question of all ... will the weather cooperate?

As of this writing, it appears the skies will be partly cloudy Friday evening, so, we remain cautiously optimistic.

As for surrounding days, Thursday looks cloudy with rain showers and there may be another weak storm system over the weekend.

So, for now, it appears Friday evening may be our best chance. You can certainly go out over the next few nights and still see many of the planets after sunset, Friday is just the predicted peak time for alignment as seen from our area.

As always, we want to see your pictures! Send them to weather@wbztv.com

Winter warm-up in Massachusetts

Our mini-ice age is over. We are going to see a vast improvement this week with the majority of the ice and snow melting and disappearing completely.

High temperatures will be near or slightly over 50 degrees for the next several days, right through Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Fifty degrees has never been more welcome in New England. Monday marks the 55th consecutive day in Boston without hitting or surpassing the 50 degree mark.

This is the longest such streak in 22 years. We literally have not hit 50 yet in the year 2025.

You will also start to notice the sun angle getting higher in the sky, approaching a mid-October height this week.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Combine the mild temperatures with the increased sun angle and check out the forecast snow depth decrease just this week.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

By Friday, there will be just patches of snow left, mainly in areas that don't receive much sunshine.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Temperatures will take another dip as we head into the weekend and the start of March.

Just to be clear, we are not declaring an end to winter. Any native New Englander knows that March can be a giant spring tease. The first few weeks of March in particular can still bring bouts of cold and snow. More on the March forecast later this week.