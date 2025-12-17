Small plane crashes into residential complex in Nashua, New Hampshire

A small plane crashed into a residential complex in Nashua, New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon. The Velocity V-Twin crashed shortly after departing Nashua Airport around 2:10 p.m., according to the FAA.

Nashua police said the plane hit the side of 45 Cannongate Rd. which is a building in a residential complex near the airport.

Aerial video from the scene shows damage to the building's roof and siding. The plane was overturned and resting against a Jeep in the parking lot.

A plane crashed into an apartment complex in Nashua, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

The pilot was the only person on the plane at the time of the crash. "The severity of injuries to the pilot is unknown, but he was able to answer questions at the scene," Nashua police said. No other injuries have been reported.

The FAA will investigate the crash.