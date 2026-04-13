Championship ring stolen from display case in Massachusetts city: "Significant piece of local sports heritage"

Police in Pittsfield, Massachusetts are asking the public for help to recover a stolen ring that's "a significant piece of local sports heritage."

The department says someone stole a 1997 Pittsfield Mets championship ring from a display case Saturday during a ceremony at Wahconah Park. The ballpark, which was home to a minor league baseball team affiliated with the New York Mets until 2001, held a farewell event for the grandstand that is being demolished amid a renovation.

Pittsfield Parks & Recreation had advertised a "Berkshire Baseball Table" at the event featuring historic ballpark memorabilia. Police want to know if attendees "noticed any suspicious activity around the display cases."

The stolen ring has a blue gem with a "P" in the middle. It commemorates the team as "NY-Penn League Champions" for 1997. According to The Berkshire Eagle, this was the city's first minor league championship, won in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the 9th inning with two outs.

"If you see a ring matching this description on Facebook Marketplace, eBay, or at a local pawn shop, report it immediately," police said. "The more people who see this, the harder it becomes for the item to be sold or hidden."

Police are asking anyone with information to send them a private message on Facebook, or call the department at 413-448-9700 Ext: 679.

The city has budgeted $17 million to demolish and renovate the ballpark, with a new grandstand capacity of 1,100 fans. They expect it to be ready for play in 2027.

Pittsfield is located 48 miles west of Springfield.