Pittsburgh Pirates trade Quinn Priester to Boston Red Sox for Nick Yorke

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2024 Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2024 16:03

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded pitcher Quinn Priester to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infield prospect Nick Yorke.

Trade news: The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are finalizing a deal that will send right-handed starter Quinn Priester to Boston and infield prospect Nick Yorke to Pitttsburgh, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2024

Priester, 23, was selected by the Pirates with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He's tallied a 2-6 win-loss record this season while maintaining a 5.04 ERA in 44.2 innings pitched. Priester also has 31 strikeouts on the year.

Yorke, a 22-year-old second baseman, was drafted by the Red Sox with the 17th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. Yorke has yet to make his major league debut.

Yorke is currently rated by MLB Pipeline as Boston's No. 6 prospect, according to a media release from the Pirates.

In 320 minor league at-bats this season, Yorke has a .278 batting average with 53 runs, 10 home runs, 46 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

"Nick has been a strong offensive performer and versatile defender in the minor leagues," said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. "We are excited to add him to our upper level position player group."

Yorke will report to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.