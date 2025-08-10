Pickup truck crashes through home's garage door in Massachusetts

A homeowner in Pembroke, Massachusetts awoke early Sunday to find a pickup truck crashed through his garage door.

It happened at a home on Dwelly Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the black Dodge pickup truck was lodged into the home's garage door when they arrived on scene.

The homeowner said he was inside sleeping at the time when he heard a loud bang, which he first thought was an earthquake.

"I ran outside, there was a car through the garage, the occupant was sitting down here crying, saying, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry.' He might have fell asleep and by the time he hit a mailbox across the street and maybe that woke him up and he lost control," said the homeowner.

The Pembroke Fire Department said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one in the home was injured.

The crash is under investigation by Pembroke Police and it's unclear if the driver will face any charges.