Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of worker killed in Government Center garage collapse files lawsuit

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Family of worker killed in the Government Center garage collapse files a lawsuit
Family of worker killed in the Government Center garage collapse files a lawsuit 00:23

BOSTON - The family of the demolition worker killed in the Government Center Parking Garage collapse earlier this year has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was using a construction vehicle on the ninth floor of the building back on March 26 when the floor caved in, killing him.

His family is now suing the contractor, John Moriarty & Associates, and the developer, HYM, accusing both of negligence.

The lawsuit, which calls for a jury trial, was filed in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 11:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.