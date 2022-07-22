Family of worker killed in Government Center garage collapse files lawsuit

Family of worker killed in the Government Center garage collapse files a lawsuit

BOSTON - The family of the demolition worker killed in the Government Center Parking Garage collapse earlier this year has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was using a construction vehicle on the ninth floor of the building back on March 26 when the floor caved in, killing him.

His family is now suing the contractor, John Moriarty & Associates, and the developer, HYM, accusing both of negligence.

The lawsuit, which calls for a jury trial, was filed in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday.