Watch CBS News
Local News

Person rescued from freezing pond in Amherst, New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

AMHERST, N.H. -- A person needed to be rescued from the frigid waters of a pond in Amherst, New Hampshire. First responders were called to Honey Pot Pond on Monday. 

"If you are wondering if the ice is safe yet, it is not," Amherst Fire Rescue posted on Facebook

The person was taken out of the water quickly and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. 

"Please avoid the ice on lakes, ponds, and especially rivers until we have several weeks of freezing temps," they continued. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 8:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.