Person rescued from freezing pond in Amherst, New Hampshire

AMHERST, N.H. -- A person needed to be rescued from the frigid waters of a pond in Amherst, New Hampshire. First responders were called to Honey Pot Pond on Monday.

"If you are wondering if the ice is safe yet, it is not," Amherst Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

The person was taken out of the water quickly and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Please avoid the ice on lakes, ponds, and especially rivers until we have several weeks of freezing temps," they continued.