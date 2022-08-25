Watch CBS News
Perdue frozen chicken sold at BJs may contain plastic and blue dye, USDA warns

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- If you bought this specific Perdue chicken product recently, make sure not to eat it.

A public alert issue was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service for Perdue's gluten-free, frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders. The alert states that someone found a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside the product.

A public alert issue for Perdue's gluten-free, frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders after someone found plastic and dye inside the packaging. USDA

The frozen, gluten-free chicken breasts were produced in mid-July, and the products were sent to BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide. The products were produced on July 12, and would have a "Best If Used By Date" of 07/12/23 and a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-83492-9

Nobody has been reported sick from the products, but the USDA is urging people not to eat them.

A recall wasn't issued because the product is no longer available for purchase.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 10:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

