Perdue frozen chicken sold at BJs may contain plastic and blue dye, USDA warns

BOSTON -- If you bought this specific Perdue chicken product recently, make sure not to eat it.

A public alert issue was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service for Perdue's gluten-free, frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders. The alert states that someone found a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside the product.

The frozen, gluten-free chicken breasts were produced in mid-July, and the products were sent to BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide. The products were produced on July 12, and would have a "Best If Used By Date" of 07/12/23 and a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-83492-9

Nobody has been reported sick from the products, but the USDA is urging people not to eat them.

A recall wasn't issued because the product is no longer available for purchase.