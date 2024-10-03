Family describes "torturous grief" as driver sentenced in Pembroke crash that killed 13-year-old

PEMBROKE – Gregory Goodsell, convicted in a 2019 Pembroke crash that killed 13-year-old Claire Zisserson and seriously injured her friend, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday following a series of tearful victim impact statements. Goodsell himself also spoke during the hearing, apologizing for his actions.

Goodsell had a blood alcohol content of 0.266 and was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the crash. He had attended a company party then a house party before running a red light and slamming into a Subaru while driving his company-issued Hi-Way Safety Systems pickup truck.

Family members displayed a photo in court at the sentencing of Gregory Goodsell, who killed 13-year-old Claire Zisserson during a 2019 Pembroke crash. CBS Boston

"A mother's worst nightmare"

Claire's friend, Kendall Zemotel, was seriously hurt in the crash and spent 10 months in the hospital and undergoing rehabilitation. Her mother, Heather Zemotel, called the crash "A mother's worst nightmare."

After 10 hours of deliberations, a jury found Goodsell guilty of second-degree murder last week. He was also convicted of motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage, and two counts of operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

Goodsell will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Claire Zisserson's family speaks

Prior to Goodsell's sentencing, several of Claire's family members gave emotional testimony.

"After Claire died I didn't want to live. The ache of Claire's loss is overwhelming to me. It's like touching the sun," Claire's mother Elizabeth Zisserson, who was driving at the time of the crash, told the court. "I couldn't protect Claire and I couldn't protect Kendall, and I have to live with that. But if I can help protect another person from dying or suffering at the hands of Gregory Goodsell, then that is what I will do until my last breath.

Kenneth Zisserson, Claire's father, said his daughter's death left him with "a life sentence of torturous grief."

Claire's brother, Theodore Zisserson, was 17 years old at the time of the deadly crash.

"Today we are here for the sentencing of Mr. Goodsell. But I have been given a life sentence myself. No parole," Theodore Zisserson said. "We all have. Every member of this courtroom sentenced to a life without Claire. Mr. Goodsell has devasted my family and community permanently. So I recommend he is given a fair and equivalent sentencing to attempt to understand the irreversibility and longevity of his actions. I want him to serve as long as I do. I want him to suffer as long as I do."

A letter written by Kendall Zemotel was read as part of the hearing.

"Not only did I lose my best friend, but I lost a part of myself that day that I will never get back," she wrote. "She deserved so much more out of life."

Gregory Goodsell prepares to be sentenced on October 3, 2024. CBS Boston

Gregory Goodsell apologizes for deadly Pembroke crash

Goodsell apologized for his actions before he was sentenced, breaking down in tears.

"After the amount of pain that I have caused emotionally, physically, how could I possibly think saying sorry for my actions that morning is good enough for anybody involved in this absolutely devastatingly traffic accident?" he said. "Nobody should ever have to attempt to live through the pain that I have caused these people due to my careless, destructive behavior on December 29, 2019. If I could go back to that day and die instead of Claire, I would in a heartbeat. But unfortunately I can't do that."