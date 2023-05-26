Pelham, NH driver found "unconscious" with baby in back seat, charged with DUI

PELHAM, N.H. -- A man in Pelham, New Hampshire was arrested Thursday night after police say they found him "unconscious" at the wheel with a baby in the back seat.

44-year-old Jon-Brad James was placed under arrest after local police found him "unconscious" and "slumped over the wheel" in the middle of the road on Deer Hill Circle in Pelham. Police also noticed that the baby was unsecured in the back.

On top of two DUI charges, James is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Pelham Police said the child was not hurt and was later released to a family member.

At around 8:30 p.m., Pelham Police say they received a call about a car driving erratically on Dutton Road. As officers then looked around the area, they found a car stopped in the middle of Deer Hill Circle. Officers say they then turned off the car James was driving before waking him up.

James was released on personal recognizance bail, and he is set to be arraigned in Salem District Court on June 5.