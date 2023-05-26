Watch CBS News
Local News

Pelham, NH driver found "unconscious" with baby in back seat, charged with DUI

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

PELHAM, N.H. -- A man in Pelham, New Hampshire was arrested Thursday night after police say they found him "unconscious" at the wheel with a baby in the back seat. 

44-year-old Jon-Brad James was placed under arrest after local police found him "unconscious" and "slumped over the wheel" in the middle of the road on Deer Hill Circle in Pelham. Police also noticed that the baby was unsecured in the back. 

On top of two DUI charges, James is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Pelham Police said the child was not hurt and was later released to a family member.

jon-brad-james.jpg
James was arrested after police say they found him slumped over the wheel with a child in the back seat. Pelham NH Police

At around 8:30 p.m., Pelham Police say they received a call about a car driving erratically on Dutton Road. As officers then looked around the area, they found a car stopped in the middle of Deer Hill Circle. Officers say they then turned off the car James was driving before waking him up.

James was released on personal recognizance bail, and he is set to be arraigned in Salem District Court on June 5.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.