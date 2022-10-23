Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Pedestrian killed on Route 93 in Boston
Pedestrian killed on Route 93 in Boston 00:32

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.

fatal-death-route-93-frame-856.jpg
A teen pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Route 93 North. CBS Boston

At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.

There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.