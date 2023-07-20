Peabody chiropractor accused of hiding spy camera in office bathroom

PEABODY - A well-known Peabody chiropractor is accused of hiding a spy camera in the bathroom of his chiropractic office and recording unsuspecting patients with it.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office says Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, was arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court on the charge of photographing an unsuspecting nude person in connection with allegations that he placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Peabody Chiropractic business, Back on Track.

On Friday, the DA's office says a patient using the bathroom spotted a black plastic coat hook hanging on the wall next to the toilet tank which looked out of place.

When he looked closer, police say he saw a blue light on what looked like a "hidden spy camera," complete with a front lens, USB port, power switch and an SD memory card.

He recorded what he saw on his cellphone and gave it to police.

While executing a search warrant, police say they did not find a camera in the bathroom, but they did find SD cards, hard drives, and evidence showing that a camera had been there.

Kline's attorney says his client has done nothing wrong, saying the evidence doesn't add up.

"He's been in this business for 20 years serving the community and his patients well," said Paul Moraski, Kline's attorney. "They're false allegations and he would never ever videotape or photograph anyone. The hook that was in there was being used as a hook, never as a camera, and it was just holding something up in the bathroom."

Neighbors who've met the chiropractor were shocked.

"He seemed like a normal guy, and it's quite surprising," said neighbor Crystal Papanikolas. "You wouldn't think that a doctor or a chiropractor held to a certain standard would have something like that unless someone happened to plant it, I don't know, but you never know."

At arraignment, bail was set at $10,000 and Kline was ordered to stay away from the patient who reported him.

Kline is expected back in court on August 29 for a pretrial conference.

The Massachusetts Licensing Board governing chiropractors has also been notified.

Police say patients or anyone else who believes they may be a victim in this case or who has any information should call Peabody Police at 978-538-6300 or 978-531-1212.