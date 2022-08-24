Watch CBS News
Peabody Police investigating armed robbery on bike path

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PEABODY - Peabody police said a man was attacked on a local bike path around noon Wednesday.

According to police, the victim said he was confronted by a person who showed a knife and demanded jewelry and cash. The victim escaped with an injury to his nose.

Police searched the bike path, which is in the area of Russell Street, but could not find a suspect.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 6:58 PM

