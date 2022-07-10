Security stops Payton Pritchard from joining Celtics coaches during Las Vegas Summer League game

LAS VEGAS – Payton Pritchard had a hard time upgrading his seat Saturday night at the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Celtics point guard was on hand to watch the team's prospects take on the Miami Heat.

As documented by NBA columnist Steve Bulpett, Pritchard was attempting to sit with Celtics coaches in the restricted area, but arena security had other ideas.

Well, this was rather embarrassing... Celtic guard Payton Pritchard stopped by security. Wouldn't let him into restricted area so he could sit with C's coaches. VP of communications Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers had to vouch for him. Pritchard burned the strings in this gym last year. pic.twitter.com/d7MuKUt2dj — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) July 9, 2022

A member of Boston's communications team gave the green light and Pritchard was allowed to join the coaches.

Though this season he was a contributing member of Boston's run to the NBA Finals, Pritchard himself was playing in the Summer League a year ago. He averaged 16.8 points in 2021 and was named to the All-Summer League team.