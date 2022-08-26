Watch CBS News
Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. 

His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. 

A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale. 

August 26, 2022

