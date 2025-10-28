Father of worker killed in Massachusetts crane collapse says "he was like a teddy bear"

The father of a 37-year-old man who was killed when a crane collapsed at his Everett, Massachusetts jobsite is remembering his son for his love of family and dedication to hard work.

Paul Ledwell Jr. from Middleboro died when the crane that was on top of a barge where he was working as a pile driver collapsed last week.

"Everything is over your head and heavy. It's either going to break you up or kill you, so he paid the price," said Ledwell's father, Paul Ledwell Sr.

Ledwell Jr. followed in his father's footsteps and became a pile driver, getting his union card right out of high school. His father says he graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology but decided to go back to pile driving, using heavy machinery to hammer enormous posts into the ocean and in other projects. He also worked alongside his brother and brother-in-law.

"I loved it. I taught them to work with me. You know, they'll tell you different stories, but they loved to be with me. They'd live with me out of state," Ledwell Sr. said.

"A loving father"

His father says he also loved family. He leaves behind two sons.

"He was a loving father. He was all about his two boys. He'd give you the shirt off his back. All my grandkids, all the nieces and nephews loved him. He was like a teddy bear," Ledwell Sr. said.

OSHA is now investigating what caused the crane to collapse. Ledwell Sr. says he has received calls from the pile drivers in different parts of the country, offering their condolences. He says he will celebrate his son and the sacrifices of men and women who build infrastructure everywhere.

"The road work, the construction, bridges, buildings. They put their life on the line as much as everybody else to make sure everybody has the comfort of life," Ledwell Sr. said.