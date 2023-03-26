15-year-old Boston boy dies in skiing accident on Pats Peak in New Hampshire

HENNIKER, N.H. - A 15-year-old boy from Boston died in a skiing accident at the Pats Peak ski area in Henniker, New Hampshire over the weekend.

According to general manager Kris Blomback, it happened around 6:35 p.m. Saturday on the Duster ski trail.

The ski patrol took the teen to the base area where an ambulance was waiting for him. He was rushed to Concord Hospital where he died.

His name has not been released. It's not clear yet what exactly happened.

"Our sympathies go out to his family at during this difficult time. The staff of Pats Peak is saddened by the incident last night and the investigation is ongoing." Blomback said in a statement Sunday.

Pats Peak has suspended daily operations for now, the ski area said on its Facebook page.