Patriots will reportedly cut Brian Hoyer

BOSTON -- Seemingly every other day, Mac Jones' name gets thrown into some rumor or speculation about a trade of some sort. Such a move remains unlikely to happen.

But that doesn't mean the Patriots won't be making any moves at the QB position.

According to Adam Caplan, the Patriots will be releasing veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer before the new league year begins on March 15.

The #Patriots are expected to release veteran QB Brian Hoyer by the start of the new league year on 3/15, a source said.



Hoyer signed a 2-year deal worth $4m ($3m fully guaranteed) in March of 2022. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 4, 2023

The 37-year-old Hoyer has been with the Patriots for the past three years on his third stint with the team. He originally joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2009, before returning following the Jimmy Garoppolo trade in 2017. He returned to the organization as Cam Newton's backup in 2020.

Last year, he played just one offensive series, suffering a concussion while getting the start at QB in Green Bay in Week 4, thus giving way to Bailey Zappe. Hoyer spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. In total over the last three years, Hoyer has thrown just 41 passes, completing 29 of them for 394 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Patriots have lost both of the games he's started -- at Kansas City in 2020, at Green Bay in 2022 -- though Hoyer finished neither of those games at quarterback.