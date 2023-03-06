Patriots reportedly won't be releasing Hunter Henry for salary cap relief

BOSTON -- When it comes to potential surprise Patriots cuts this offseason, one name can apparently be scratched off the list.

That name would be that of Hunter Henry, who won't be released by the team, according to Jordan Schultz.

#Patriots are not expected to release TE Hunter Henry, sources tell @theScore. The team values him as a player and as a leader, while new OC Bill O’Brien plans to better maximize his pass-catching ability. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2023

Henry would not be considered a candidate for release based on his play on the field, as he's been a solid tight end in his two years with the team. However, with a $15.5 million cap hit in 2023, Henry's name has been thrown around as a possible cut. If the Patriots were to release him, they'd clear $10.5 million off their salary cap number.

Nevertheless, this report indicates the team will not be making a cap-based decision to move on from Henry.

The 28-year-old Henry caught 41 passes last year for 509 yards and two touchdowns, one year after catching nine touchdowns in his debut season in New England. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season.