Pats reportedly sign receiver T.J. Luther back to practice squad

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have added another receiver to their practice squad ahead of their Week 10 tilt against the Colts in Germany, reportedly signing T.J. Luther back into the mix on Tuesday.

This will be Luther's second stint in New England, after he spent nearly two months on the practice squad to start the season. He was signed to the practice squad back on Sept. 1 after being released by the New York Jets, and remained there until the Patriots released him on Oct. 18.

Luther went unsigned the last three weeks, and now he's back in the mix in New England.

The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Gardner-Webb and spent his summer with the Jets. He was released by New York as part of the team's final roster cuts ahead of the regular season, when he joined New England for the first time.

He'll now join Malik Cunningham as the only receivers on the Patriots' practice squad. Luther also has experience as a kickoff return man from his time at Gardner-Webb.

The Patriots have been looking for help at receiver all season, and the issues just got worse a few weeks ago when leading pass-catcher Kendrick Bourne was lost for the year with a torn ACL. The Patriots are currently relying on a crop of receivers made up of veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker (who missed Week 9 with a concussion), second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, and rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

Douglas has been the only receiver to really do much of anything this season, with 24 receptions for 277 yards. Boutte was inactive once again last week, and hasn't suited up on gameday since Week 1.