Nelson Agholor returns to practice, Mac Jones limited again for Patriots on Friday

Mac Jones practices again, but Bill Belichick won't say who will start at QB vs. Bears

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones was once again limited at Patriots practice on Friday as the quarterback inches toward a return. One of his receivers was also back on the field after missing Thursday's practice.

Nelson Agholor was back at practice on Friday, after he sat out Thursday's session with the hamstring injury that kept him out of last Sunday's win in Cleveland. Practicing again on Saturday would indicate that Agholor is trending in the right direction toward suiting up for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.

There was also some good news on the Jonnu Smith front, as the tight end was a full participant on Friday after he was limited with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Smith missed New England's Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions with the injury, but returned last week against the Browns and had two catches for 63 yards.

Running back Damien Harris, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, was a full participant for the second straight day on Friday.

Cornerback Jalen Mills was a new addition to the practice/injury report, limited Friday with an undisclosed illness. Here is New England's full list from Friday's practice:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

CB Jalen Mills - Illness

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

As Bill Belichick explained Friday morning, everything has shifted a day this week because the Patriots are playing on Monday night. With that, the injury report -- which carries a game designation for players -- won't come out until Saturday afternoon.

So your Mac Watch will continue into the weekend, though we likely won't know if Jones is playing or not until the Patriots release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Monday night.

