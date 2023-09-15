Patriots injuries: Brown, Sow, Jonathan Jones all missing from Friday's practice

FOXBORO -- The injury bug is flying around the locker room at Gillette Stadium, and the Patriots can't seem to swat it away. New England is dealing with some key injuries heading into Sunday night's matchup with the Dolphins, and will likely have to turn to a makeshift offensive line once again in Week 2.

To make matters worse, the defense also has a pretty big injury to worry about in the secondary. That isn't ideal with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle coming to town this weekend.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown and rookie Sidy Sow -- who started last week's game at right guard -- were both absent from Friday's practice, missing their third straight session. Both were placed in concussion protocol earlier this week, and likely won't play against the Dolphins.

That could leave veteran Calvin Anderson to take over at left tackle, with a newcomer like Vederian Lowe or Tyrone Wheatley Jr. into the starting spot at right tackle. And whichever one doesn't get the nod at tackle could play right guard for Sow.

The Patriots will hope to get guards Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange back in action on Sunday, but both have been limited at practice all week. So has starting center David Andrews, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. If Andrews can't play Sunday, rookie Jake Andrews could be thrust into action.

And those are just the concerns on the offensive line. In the secondary, cornerback Jonathan Jones wasn't on the field Friday for the second straight day, after he was limited Thursday with an ankle injury. Jones has had success covering Miami's Hill in the past, and not having him Sunday night would make life a lot more difficult for everyone else in the New England secondary.

The Patriots will file their final injury report of the week later on Friday, which will have game designations for players. When that happens, there's a real good chance that Brown, Sow, and potentially Jones will be ruled out for Sunday's game.