Trent Brown sits out first practice of Week 10, DeVante Parker returns for Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Patriots may head to Germany without their giant on the offensive line. Trent Brown did not participate in New England's first practice of Week 10 on Wednesday, putting him in line to miss a second straight week with an ankle injury.

Brown has been dealing with the ankle issues since Week 8, and his absence was also tagged with "personal reasons" on Wednesday. The Patriots will practice in Foxboro again on Thursday before departing for Frankfurt, Germany, where they'll "host" the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday morning.

We'll see if Brown makes the flight, or gets another week off ahead of New England's bye week.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was also a DNP on Wednesday, and will reportedly be left home by the Patriots when the team departs for Germany "amid questions about his reliability." Fellow corner Jack Jones, who was benched for the start of last week's loss to Washington along with Jackson, was back at practice for New England on Wednesday.

Eight other Patriots were listed as limited during Wednesday's practice:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

WR Demario Douglas, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

Douglas is a new addition to the injury report, and one the Patriots can ill afford. He's pretty much the only receiver doing anything in the New England offense, and is one of the team's only playmakers on that side of the ball. (Heck, on both sides of the ball.)

Veteran receiver DeVante Parker was back at practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with a head injury. He took the field in a red no-contact jersey.

