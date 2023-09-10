Patriots Week 1 inactives: Parker, Onwenu, Strange all out vs. Eagles

What Dan Roche will be watching for when Patriots host Eagles in Week 1

What Dan Roche will be watching for when Patriots host Eagles in Week 1

What Dan Roche will be watching for when Patriots host Eagles in Week 1

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones and the Patriots are facing one of the NFL's best pass rushes Sunday in the Philadelphia Eagles. The Week 1 matchup was going to be tough enough for New England, but now the Pats will have to face Philadelphia without both of the team's starting guards along the offensive line.

Starting guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu are both inactive for the Patriots in the team's Week 1 tilt against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium. That could lead to rookies Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow getting the start Sunday, with fellow rookie Jake Andrews and newcomers Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. as other options along the line.

Newcomer Calvin Anderson, who missed all of training camp and the preseason with an illness, will likely get the start at right tackle. Sunday will be his first snaps in game-action for the Patriots, after Anderson signed a two-year deal with the team in the offseason.

None of this is very ideal for the Patriots against a ferocious Philadelphia defense that led the NFL with 70 sacks last season.

Here's the full list of New England's inactives for Week 1:

Without DeVante Parker, the Patriots are down three offensive starters in Week 1.

Parker was limited in practice all week with a knee injury. His absence leaves New England with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte as Jones' options at wide receiver. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki figure to get more looks from the quarterback on Sunday as well.

Parker had 31 receptions over 13 games for the Patriots last season, averaging 17.4 yards per reception.

At least lead running back Rhamondre Stevenson is good to go for the Patriots after he missed Friday's practice with an illness.