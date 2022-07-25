Top storylines to watch at Patriots training camp

BOSTON -- A new football season is nearly upon us, with the Patriots set to report to Foxboro on Tuesday for the start of training camp. And there are a whole lot of questions facing the team heading into the 2022 season.

The Patriots are set with Mac Jones at quarterback and he has a pretty solid collection of playmakers around him, but there is one huge question on the offensive side of the ball: Who is calling the plays? The same can be asked of the defense, and on the field, there even bigger question marks on that side of the ball.

Hopefully some of the big questions will be answered over the next month leading up to the season. Training camp will give us a good idea on what Bill Belichick is thinking when it comes to certain positions and roles on the team, and jobs can be won or lost on the field this summer.

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday night to highlight the Patriots' biggest storylines heading into training camp, and while he feels pretty good about the offense, Reiss has some big questions about the team's defense. Here are some of the topics they discussed:

The Coaching Situation

The Patriots released their list of coaches and assistants last week, a list that did not include an offensive coordinator or a defensive coordinator. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were the likeliest candidates to take over for Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator, but Patrice was named the team's Senior Football Advisor/Offensive Line Coach while Judge was tabbed as an Offensive Assistant/Quarterback Coach.

Reiss says that running the offense will be a tag-team effort by the Patriots coaching staff. But someone is going to have to step up and fill the shoes of McDaniels when it comes to in-game adjustments with Jones.

"Specific to Mac, we know who it's going to be. Matt Patricia is involved, Joe Judge is involved, and Bill Belichick is involved. In some form with those three, they're going to fill some of the coordinator roles and some of the play-calling roles," said Reiss. "It's a top storyline because last year, when Mac went to the sideline he was talking to Josh McDaniels. Josh had the answers for him. Building that trust -- whether it's Matt, Joe or Bill -- we have to see how it unfolds."

Mac's Top Weapon

Following the offseason trade for DeVante Parker, the Patriots have a pretty loaded depth chart at receiver. With playmakers at tight end and running back, Reiss has some high hopes for the offense this season.

"There is a lot of personnel on offense," said Reiss. "At wide receiver, DeVante Parker -- a big guy on the outside. You have Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thorton -- a second-round pick who can fly -- and Tre Nixon, a young kid who was making plays in the spring. That is just in receiver."

Hunter Henry had a great first season with the Patriots, hauling in a career-high nine touchdowns in 2021. Jonnu Smith struggled to live up to his big contract, but there is a lot of hope that he'll put it together in his second season in New England.

"They think Jonnu can be much better than he was in his first year," said Reiss. "And how about running back with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Those are two good running backs. Then you add a couple of rookies (Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris) and we have to watch James White and his health.

"They have a lot of skill position players. Maybe not stars, but in totality, this is as deep of a skill position group that I have seen in some time with this team," said Reiss.

Defense: We have a lot of questions to talk about.

Who Are The Starting Corners?

Now we shift to the New England defense. And whoa boy are there a lot of questions on that side of the ball.

For starters, who will be starting at corner? J.C. Jackson is gone, leaving a massive void at the position. It's a terrifying concept considering all the powerful offenses the Patriots have to play in 2022. Not even Mike Reiss can lock down New England's two starting corners ahead of camp.

"Jalen Mills is one starter, but who is on the other side, assuming Jaylen gets that starting job? You have Malcolm Butler as one option. Terrance Mitchell, another veteran, is there," said Reiss. "Jack Jones, a rookie out of Arizona State, a fourth-round pick, really caught the eye in spring practices.

"But that is a huge question mark with the high-powered offenses you're going against -- especially the Buffalo Bills in your own division," Reiss added.

Going Young At Linebacker

The Patriots have been a little thin at linebacker for years, and that trend continues heading into 2022. Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins are both gone. Someone -- a lot of someones -- are going to have to step up at the position.

The Patriots have needed to get young at that position, and are about to go that route this season. Reiss highlighted guys like Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins on the outside and Cameron McGrone and Mack Wilson on the inside.

The Rookies

There is plenty of intrigue surrounding New England's 2022 draft class, starting with first-round pick Cole Strange. He's in line to be the team's starting left guard, and Reiss would be surprised if Strange isn't out there protecting Mac Jones in Week 1.

Tyquan Thornton is a speedster in the receiving corps, but there is another speed demon that Reiss is excited about: Marcus Jones. The third-round pick out of Houston could be New England's top return man this season.

"Small guy, so you know I like him," said Reiss. "But he has moves. He could be really exciting."