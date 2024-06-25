Patriots announce training camp schedule, with first practice set for July 24

FOXBORO -- New England football fans will get their first glimpse of Drake Maye and the new-look Patriots in less than a month. Training camp will kick off in Foxboro on July 24, the team announced Tuesday.

Veteran players will report for their first training camp under new head coach Jerod Mayo on Tuesday, July 23, and the first practice of camp will take place the following day on Wednesday, July 24. That is just one of the 13 practice dates that the team announced on Tuesday.

All outdoor training camp practices on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium are free and open to the public. Gates will open for fans at 10 a.m., with practices set to begin at 11 a.m.

Here's the entire open practice schedule that the Patriots announced Tuesday:

July 24 -- Wednesday

July 25 -- Thursday

July 26 -- Friday

July 28 -- Sunday

July 29 -- Monday

July 30 -- Tuesday

August 1 -- Thursday

August 2 -- Friday

August 3 -- Saturday

August 5 -- Monday

August 6 -- Tuesday

August 12 -- Monday

August 13 -- Tuesday

That final practice on August 13 will be a joint session between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, leading up to their preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15.

All eyes will be on Maye, whom the Patriots drafted with the third overall pick out of North Carolina. The rookie quarterback figures to slot behind veteran Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart heading into the season. Maye will be just one of the exciting rookies to keep an eye on during camp, along with receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

This marks the 22nd straight year that the Patriots will hold training camp behind Gillette Stadium. All dates and times are subject to change, and updates will be posted to the team's official website.