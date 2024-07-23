Patriots training camp: Players eager and excited for first practice of 2024 season
FOXBORO -- Patriots rookies and veteran players have reported to training camp, and now it's finally time to hit the field. The Patriots are holding their first practice of 2024 training camp on Wednesday, the team's first with Jerod Mayo as head coach.
The Patriots already got a feel for the Mayo Way at minicamp and OTAs, but now it's time to really get down to the nitty gritty for the 2024 season. Everything is going to come pretty fast, with the Patriots set to play their first preseason game in just over two weeks.
Conditioning tests have been taken (and supposedly passed) and now players will take the field to lay the groundwork for the upcoming season. The players who spoke on Tuesday cannot wait to get things started.
"Lotta gratitude," said center David Andrews, who is entering his ninth NFL season. "Getting to do this as long as I have, in the same place, same organization that I love, I'm very fortunate. Excited to get things going."
Jacoby Brissett is back in Foxboro and is the team's starting quarterback heading into camp, Mayo said on Tuesday. Whether he's the starter or not, Brissett wants to see this team have a killer instinct every day.
"Compete every day. Get better every day," said Brissett. "Let's come together as a team."
That will all start on the practice field Wednesday morning in Foxboro. Here is the team's schedule for their first day of practice of the 2024 season.
Wednesday's Patriots Training Camp Schedule
10:00 a.m.: Gates open for fans
10:30 a.m.: Jerod Mayo press conference on practice field
11:00 a.m.: First practice of training camp begins
TBD: Players speak after practice on practice fields
Patriots 2024 Training Camp Practice Schedule
If you missed the first day of practice, you have another dozen chances to get down to Gillette and check out the team this summer. Here is the remaining schedule, with all outdoor practices free and open to the public.
July 25 -- Thursday
July 26 -- Friday
July 28 -- Sunday
July 29 -- Monday
July 30 -- Tuesday
August 1 -- Thursday
August 2 -- Friday
August 3 -- Saturday
August 5 -- Monday
August 6 -- Tuesday
August 12 -- Monday
August 13 -- Tuesday*
*Joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles
Gates open at 10 a.m. with practice set to begin at 11 a.m. All practice dates and times are subject to change, and updates will be posted to the team's official website.