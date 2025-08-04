Patriots training camp takeaways: Pats focus on red zone, end-of-game situations in 10th practice

It's a game week for the New England Patriots, who started preparing for Friday night's preseason opener with a padded practice behind Gillette Stadium on Monday morning. It was the team's 10th practice of training camp, and first since last week's in-stadium scrimmage left a lot to be desired.

Friday night's in-stadium practice for Foxboro residents and season ticket holders was a turnoverfest, with Drake Maye's interception-free camp coming to an end with a pair of picks. Rhamondre Stevenson also put the ball on the ground after a long run, which is not what head coach Mike Vrabel wants to see out of his team.

"The turnovers are certainly going to get us beat. We had some passes that should have been caught. We had some, I would say decisions, and hopefully when we ask a receiver to run a play like that, if it's not there, there are other ways to make the play. Great things to teach on," Vrabel said ahead of Monday's practice. "Rhamondre, he made a great cut and breakthrough, but he has to know that with every team in the league there are guys coming to the ball and they're going to hammer it, play full-tilt until the tackle."

"I can't do that," Stevenson said of his fumble after Monday's practice. "Hopefully I got it out of the way now and go into the season clean."

Monday's practice was a long one, going over two hours, as the team put in more work in the red zone and focused on end-of-game situations. Second-year receiver Javon Baker appeared to have an easy touchdown at one point in practice, but had the ball punched out by corner Brandon Crossley.

Another teaching moment for the Patriots. Here are the big takeaways from the session.

Drake Maye in the Red Zone

Maye had his moments and some throws he'd want back on Monday, but overall it was another pretty solid day for the QB.

Pratice ended with the ball on the 25-yard line with 46 seconds left on the clock. Maye completed a gotta-have-it, fourth-and-short pass to Kayshon Boutte --- it was a great battle between Boutte and DJ James -- that went for a touchdown. At least that's what VP of football strategy John Streicher signaled on the field, while players argued back and forth over the ruling.

Maye also hit rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson for a couple of wheel route TDs, and he also threat the needed to Hunter Henry in a tight window at the goal line with Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers all over him the tight end.

Maye did have issues with some of his red zone throws and plays. He got sacked once, and one of his incompletes was tipped at the line by Khyiris Tonga. But overall, a good day of work and learning for the second-year quarterback.

Patriots practice attendance

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne suffered what looked like an ankle injury on Friday, and Vrabel said he's not expecting the receiver at practice this week. The same goes for injured corner Christian Gonzalez.

Vrabel didn't anticipate veteran corner Carlton Davis to be out there, but he put in some work on the far field in full uniform.

The offensive line got a pair of players back with center Garrett Bradbury returning and Vederian Lowe being activated off PUP. Lowe was the last Patriots player on PUP.

TreVeyon Henderson, Javon Baker shine

The rookie Henderson told us after practice he's feeling much more comfortable, and it showed on the field. He hauled in a long touchdown from Maye in the back corner of the end zone with Christian Elliss in coverage. He had multiple big plays on Monday, including another big play on a wheel route, as the rookie continues to get involved in the offense.

Baker also had a big day despite his aforementioned fumble. He had an impressive catch over Marcellas Dial in 11 vs. 11 drills, and caught three straight passes from Joshua Dobbs during 7 vs. 7s.

D.J. James keeps making plays; Marcellus Dial carted off

James continues to make plays as he fights to make the team. He broke up a comebacker to Kyle Williams from Maye in front of the end zone at one point Monday, and also blanketed Stefon Diggs and Boutte during the session.

But the already thin secondary lost another player Monday, with Marcellas Dial Jr. having to be carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Offensive line formations

There was some minor shuffling along the New England offensive line, with Jared Wilson at left guard with the return of Bradbury.

Cole Strange repped at center on the second unit, with Demontrey Jacobs at left tackle and Ben Brown at left guard, and Layden Robinson at right guard and Marcus Bryant at right tackle in that grouping.

Vrabel wants players to celebrate after touchdowns

The Patriots had some fun after big plays on Friday, showing off some new celebrations and dance moves on the field. Vrabel said he's all for such celebrations after touchdowns -- just as long as they don't end up hurting the team in the end.

"I want to encourage celebrating touchdowns. I want to encourage doing it with teammates. We don't want to sit there and taunt the opponent. We don't want to point the ball or the finger or whatever, anything that's going to cost us 15 yards. We're certainly not going to give the other team 15 yards and we want to try to make sure that we're celebrating as a team," he said. "We put a lot into it. When you go down there and plays work and guys make plays they should be excited. So, to think that we should just walk off – we've got to do it in a manner where we've got to come back and kick an extra point, but whatever they decide to do, as long as it doesn't cost us yards, I'm all for."

Patriots schedule this week

The team will practice again Tuesday morning, and then welcome the Washington Commanders in for a joint practice on Wednesday. The two teams will open their preseason slate Friday night at Gillette Stadium, which you can watch on WBZ-TV.

We'll also bring you the Tom Brady statue ceremony, which begins Friday night around 6 p.m., on WBZ-TV.